DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says it dispatched deputies to the intersection of West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident on Friday morning.

Upon arrival on the scene, deputies say they saw a cargo van laying on its driver’s side and a small pickup truck with significant front-end damage which had two people still inside.

According to police reports, Ethan Fulkerson, of Cannelton, was driving west on State Road 56 in a 2017 Ford van, following a semi-truck and a tractor trailer. DCSO says a car in front of the semi was attempting to turn south onto 300 North, so the semi and tractor trailer slowed down. Police say Fulkerson was unable to stop so he veered left of the semi into the eastbound lane. This is when he collided head-on with a 1999 GMC pickup driven by Mark Nelson, of Winslow.

According to the authorities, Fulkerson, the driver of the Ford van, refused medical treatment on scene by Dubois County EMS. Police say the two occupants of the GMC pickup, including one juvenile, had critical injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Deputies say the juvenile passenger later succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. Reports say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.