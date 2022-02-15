WINSLOW, In (WEHT) – 26-year-old Kyler Lee of Winslow is facing felony charges after being pulled over and arrested Tuesday morning.

A state trooper noticed an unrestrained child in the car and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the trooper also noticed another child’s car seat was not retrained properly.

The trooper also smelled alcohol and Lee showing signs of being impaired. Lee failed a sobriety test and it was determined he had a blood alcohol level of 0.14%.

Lee was taken to the Pike County jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers less than 18 years of age, which is a felony.

The children were released to their mother.