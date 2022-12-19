INDIANA (WEHT) – Snow is coming, are you prepared? The Indiana State Police in Jasper, the National Highway Traffic Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety offer a few tips for driving in the winter.

Before You Hit the Road:

Tires:

Check your tires to ensure they are correctly inflated to the recommended pressure as the cold can affect them. The label on your driver’s side door jam or the owner’s manual will both have the recommended tire pressures for your car. Officials warn not to use the tire pressure listed on the side of the tire as that is usually the maximum pressure. The treat should be at least 2/32 of an inch or greater on all tires. Officials say snow tires are a good idea for increasing your traction on snow and ice.

Battery:

Check your car’s battery and charging system as it can be negatively affected by the cold temperatures.

Windshield wipers and wiper fluid:

Check and replace worn or damaged wipers and top off your windshield wiper fluid with a winter-grade fluid.

Also make sure your emergency kit is fully stocked before you head out the door. Dress for the cold with a coat, gloves and hat as a quick trip to the store could turn into an accident where you are stuck in the cold for a while. Clear your windows and lights of snow and ice to ensure you can see and be seen.

Emergency Kit Essentials

Portable phone charger

First Aid kit

Jumper cables

Flashlight with extra batteries

Warm clothes

Trashbag with sand or kitty litter

Shovel

Ice Scraper

Blanket or sleeping bag

Non-perishable food and water

Basic tool kit

Spare tire

Flares/reflectors

On the Road:

Leave early, slow down and be patient and courteous with others on the road. Officials say turning off your cruise control and braking slowly and smoothly is highly recommended. Increase your following distance from three seconds to eight or ten seconds. Make sure to buckle up and put your phone down.

Officials ask that drivers don’t crowd snowplows or drive beside the truck on two lane roads as Indiana Department of Transportation employees, will be working hard to keep the roads moving. It is a good idea to check on family and neighbors who may not be capable of driving i winter conditions as well as to share these tips with younger drivers.