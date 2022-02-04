Winter storm cleanup continues in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced removal and cleanup efforts of the winter storm will continue for the next few days. Snow and ice removal will focus on shoulders, ramps, bridges, turning lanes and intersections of interstates and state routes.

Subzero temperatures lasting overnight will limit the effectiveness of salt and other materials to treat roads. Many parts of Illinois have experienced a foot of snow with areas south of Interstate 70 amassing up to 8 inches of snow and ice.

“I would like to thank the public for their cooperation these last several days in limiting unnecessary travel, a decision that likely saved many lives. But there is still work to do that requires your continued patience,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Please slow down and anticipate longer travel times. Stay alert and move over for our plows and law enforcement. We always monitor the latest conditions, but watch for slippery areas, especially at night and in locations prone to icing.”

“As the potential for hazardous winter weather continues in Illinois, our Illinois State Police troopers work diligently alongside IDOT and other agencies to keep our citizens safe,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “These brave men and women are risking their lives on the side of the road. We are asking for everyone to do their part: Stay vigilant, move over and slow down for any vehicle on the side of the road.”

Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration this week and activated about 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to assist with the extreme weather and stranded motorists. IDOT has deployed an estimated 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow, treat roads and respond to emergencies.

Statewide road conditions will be updated on www.gettingaroundillinois.com. IDOT updates will be on their Facebook and Twitter pages.