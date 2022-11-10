MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – The race for the final seat on the Morganfield City Council officially ends after a coin toss. Candidates Mike Moore and Suzanne Carr met Thursday morning to let the coin determine their futures after both receiving 413 votes on Election Day.

Coincidentally, Moore was in another tie for the same position 12 years ago.

““I was going to the hospital to see my mom in Henderson,” recalls Moore, “and the radio said, ‘Folks, you’re not going to believe this, but we have a tie for city council between Mike Moore and Alvin Russelburg.”

After considering other options to find a winner, including drawing straws, Clerk Thompson, as well as both Moore and Carr, agreed on a coin flip for the final spot. Carr called heads leaving Moore with tails – and just a quick toss later, Mike Moore was announced the winner.