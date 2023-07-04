Evansville, In. (WEHT) – As the ways people enjoy music have shifted over the years, vinyl records have enjoyed a resurgence, with modern artists increasingly releasing albums of their latest work in this analog medium. An area record store cashing in on this renewed popularity is getting ready to celebrate its fourth anniversary next month.

“I got into the record store business, or actually records, at the age of about 13. Alice cooper and Kiss were my first albums, and when I got older, and fell into a place called Foltzcity Boutique, which made a powerful, powerful, impression on me,” says owner Patrick Holl.

Folzcity Boutique was located in downtown Evansville before it closed in 1980. Holl says it is the Folzcity atmosphere and legacy that Space monkey strives to continue. The first physical Space Monkey store opened on Riverside Drive in August of 2019 followed, by eight vendor mall locations throughout the Tristate.

About the time I got to retirement age, I thought it would be pretty cool to start a record store in the tradition of Folzcity Boutique as I see it in my head,” explains Holl.

The old school record store has a nostalgic atmosphere with records, 8 tracks, cassettes, and vintage audio equipment, effectively giving customers the illusion of stepping back in time. Patrick sees several key reasons why customers are again opting for vinyl over digital alternatives.

“I think a lot of it is just the physical media of having something to have and hold in your hands, and of course, the sound, many say is superior to the sound of anything else. There’ just something about that art work;opening up that gate fold, the liner notes – it’s just all of it,” Holl says.

Space Monkey is reaching for the future as it holds on to the past. Meredith Rausch is the store’s social media expert. She didn’t know what to expect when she took this job, but she says she made the right choice as she finds ways to use 21st century social media to bring in customers to old school classic records.

“I don’t even know what was originally for, but it just blossomed and ran from there….With videos, and with images to just be constant with it and be in there face with it. If you see space monkey all the time, you’re not going to forget about it,” says Rausch.

“We are committed to the idea of that good music and good fun, and everything that we do go hand and hand with and revolves around that,” Holl adds.

Record store consult and resident Space Monkey pet cat agrees.

“Meow,” purs Ringo, the feline record enthusiast,

“He particularly likes the “Stray Cats”, quips Holl, referring to the American rockabilly band.

“Keep on rockin’, keep on rockin in the free world. That’s my advice to you,” Holl concludes.