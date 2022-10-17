EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Debris littered yards around Evansville today after a massive fire ripped through the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning. The smoke was so dense that it could be seen in surrounding counties.

Toni Barker has an RV near the twin bridges. She took a peek out the window when watching the story unfold on television.

“I look out my camper window and could see the orange glow,” she says.

Barker is a cashier at Trocadero Plaza. She says the smoke in the sky was an eerie sight.

“I was driving down the road and saw the smoke going down the river. It was light, but I guess after it caught one of the other buildings, it card dark again, but we could still see it,” she says.

The smoke was so dark, we picked it up on our weather radar. Daybreak Meteorologist Ron Rhodes first noticed it around 6 in the morning.

“I have never seen anything like it,” he says.

Rhodes says it continued for about two hours, with winds around ten miles per hour. It began tapering off around nine, when firefighters began getting the blaze contained.

Debris was also reported throughout the county.

“As big as it was, I am glad nobody was hurt in it,” says Barker.