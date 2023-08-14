HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Two witnesses in the case against Amy Word have been granted use immunity to testify against her.

Use immunity means that the testimony of the witness will not be used as evidence against them in court. However, they can be prosecuted for the crime if there is other evidence that proves the charge.

Amy Word, the Lamasco Bar & Grill owner, and member of the EVSC school board, was arrested in July 2022 following a drug investigation along West Franklin Street.

Police say they have no evidence Word was dealing or possessing drugs, but they say she knew illegal drug activity was taking place in her business.

The trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024, and will happen outside of Vanderburgh County.