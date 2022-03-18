EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A fight at a west side bar leads Evansville Police to investigate an overnight shooting.

EPD tells Eyewitness News they responded to Chaser’s Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street for reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told officers after the fight, the suspect chased the victim across the street into the parking lot when the victim was shot.

That person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody yet.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man who resembles the fictional character “Waldo.”

Policed used a K-9 to track down the suspect, but they have not been able to find anyone as of early Friday morning.