OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center revealed a second bloodmobile at Owensboro Health today.

Leaders say the bloodmobile will include 5 donor stations, a wider aisle for safety and higher ceilings for taller patients.

Officials say the new addition cost nearly $400,000. They say it’s made possible through a $100,000 Impact100 grant , a matched donation by Owensboro Health and several raffles. The Regional Blood Center says they received the Impact100 grant in 2022 and experienced several delays.

“We commissioned this bloodmobile at a time when the pandemic had just reached its peak.. several engineers, supply chain issues, even labor issues. We actually went to their board and explained to them what was going on. They were gracious and kind enough to extend our contract,” says Vicki Ellis, a spokesperson for Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center.

Officials say the original deadline to use the funds was 2022.

Ellis says it’s amazing to know their organization is supported by the community.

Officials say it will also help fulfill any blood supply needs for Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center and several medical facilities in Western Kentucky.