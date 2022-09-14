BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Students and staff of Western Kentucky University (WKU) had a scare on Wednesday morning when suspicious material was spotted in the vicinity of Cherry Hall.

An abundance of caution was taken while police looked further into the matter by evacuating all buildings and suspending classes.

Officials say ATF was able to dispose of the material which was reported to be construction material which posed no threat to students, campus or the community.

As officials investigated the object, there was an anonymous post made on the social media platform Yik Yak which referenced a bomb threat in Parking Structure 2. WKU Police worked with Yik Yak officials to determine a person of interest.

Police say the individual was arrested at 12:59 p.m. and had admitted the threat was not legitimate. Classes resumed at 1:50 p.m.