WKU will rename residence hall in honor of its first Black student

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT)– Western Kentucky University is honoring its first Black student and graduate. WKU will rename its residence hall in honor of Margaret Munday. This comes more than 60-years after Munday graduated from WKU.

Munday is the first African American person to have a building on campus named in her honor. The University’s President Timothy Caboni says the honor is “well deserved” and “well past time.”

After graduating from Western in 1960, Munday went on to teach music education in Logan County, Kentucky.