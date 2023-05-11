HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The woman who met first responders outside of a burning Evansville home could possibly face Arson charges.

First responders were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Iowa Street during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Officials say the occupant of the home called 911. When Police arrived, they say they found a woman with multiple stab wounds sitting on the porch as flames emitted from the residence.

According a police report, the woman admitted to setting the home on fire, as well as injuring herself and killing her pet lizards. Firefighters were able to find three deceased lizards inside of the home.

While working to find hot spots upstairs, a firefighter was injured by a piece of falling window casing. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says luckily, his injuries are not severe.

“They did some x-rays, a CT scan, checked him out. From what I know, all the scans were clear.” Larson continues, “they gave him some pain medication. He is at home resting comfortably right now, complaining of a little bit of a headache and some neck pain, as you could imagine.”

The injured firefighter was released from the hospital at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.