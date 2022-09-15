EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department arrested Schreka Simpson,33, of Evansville on September 6 after officers saw her make an alleged straw purchase for a known felon.

Brandon Artis is a felon with previous convictions for two felonies that included attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon while on parole. Reports state Simpson and Artis have children together.

Police say they saw Artis on September 1 at 6:25 p.m. outside the Rural King on Morgan Avenue inside a red 2012 Dodge Ram. Simpson was reportedly seen shopping for AK style weapons and “left-handed” firearms. EPD says Simpson tried to get a gun, but reports say the approval of the form was delayed for unknown reasons at the time so Simpson was informed she would be contacted by the store when the background check was done.

Simpson left the store and drove back to their residence with Artis which police say, led to officers being granted an anticipatory search warrant.

According to the authorities, Simpson was recorded by detectives being driven back to Rural King on September 6 at 7:13 p.m. to finish buying the pistol by Artis before transporting the gun back to their home. Reports say Artis was seen carrying the box containing the pistol inside the residence.

EPD officials say the conditions of the anticipatory search warrant were met and a search was conducted. Police reports indicate there were three juveniles in the house when all occupants were ordered out of the house for a search. Authorities say the juveniles were left unsupervised when Artis and Simpson went to buy the gun.

Detective Lewis says loose marijuana was found in Artis’ bedroom which allowed an additional search warrant to be granted.

The search warrant findings included:

16 grams of cocaine/fentanyl

5,013.5 grams of THC

$12,488.74 in US Currency

Firearm: Century Arms NAK9 9 mm (the recent one purchased from Rural King)

Firearm Armscor Precision .22lr AK Pistol

Police say the amount of drugs they found inside the residence is more than a user amount and is indicative of dealing narcotics. Furthermore, police also say the narcotics found in the home would have been accessible to Artis and Simpson’s children while they were left unsupervised. Authorities say the two bags of cocaine and fentanyl were left in a living room unsecured drawer of a plastic storage container right next to a TV with gaming consoles.

Police got another search warrant for the cellphone seized that allegedly shows text messages between Artis and Simpson. Reports say the text messages show them discussing different types of firearms to buy, extra ammunition clips, the timeframe for filling out paperwork and Simpson telling Artis, “I got it.” These texts take place during the time and dates Simpson was in Rural King shopping for and buying the pistol.

Simpson is being held on the following charges: