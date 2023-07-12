HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Police arrested a woman they say has been setting off the fire alarm at her apartment building.

26-year-old Patricia Thomas was taken into custody last night.

According to a police report, Thomas has been setting off her smoke alarm at Schnutte Towers several times over the past week, sometimes several times in one day.

The fire alarm was set off again Tuesday. Police say Thomas would not let firefighters into her apartment to investigate.

She was charged with “obstructing a firefighter from performing duties.” The police say nothing was on fire at the scene.