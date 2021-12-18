Woman arrested in connection to burned Owensboro toddler

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One woman was arrested in connection to a toddler in Owensboro that was burned in January.

Officer Andrew Boggess said a grand jury indicted Haley Shepherd.

She has since been released from jail.

In January, officers were sent to the 500 block of Orchard Street for a medical call regarding a burned one-year-old.

The child was taken to Owensboro Health and later to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

A few days later, a rally was held to demand justice in the case. A fight broke out and police said the two women involved faced fourth-degree assault charges.