HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Evansville police say they have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened on New Year’s Day.

Nykeia Baker, 21, is charged with assisting a criminal.

Police say Baker was given a gun for “safe keeping” the night of the murder.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jerry Dewayne Hale was shot and killed in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

Police say the suspect, Christopher Boyd Jr., was seen getting something out of Baker’s purse before the shooting.