Fort Branch, Ind. (WEHT) – Friday, police intercepted a Ford Expedition traveling 110 mph in a 60 mph zone on US 41 near County Road 400 South shortly after midnight.

After conducting a traffic stop, police identified the driver as 30-year-old Gabriela De Mello Dos Santos of Chicago, Illinois. She was placed into custody and transported to the

Gibson County Jail where she was charged with Reckless Driving.

She has since posted a $900 bond.