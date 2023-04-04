LEWISPORT Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky State Police say they arrested a woman in connection to the shooting death of a Hancock County man.

Troopers say they were called on Sunday to a home on Curtis Street in Lewisport by the Lewisport Police Department.

When troopers arrived, they say they found the victim, 41-year-old Roger Benningfield Jr. with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Troopers say they arrested 57-year-old Dianna McKinney, also from Lewisport, for assault and tampering with physical evidence. She was taken to the Breckinridge County Jail

Troopers say Benningfield later died at the hospital, and McKinney’s charge will likely be upgraded to murder.

The investigation is ongoing.