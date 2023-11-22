EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A woman in Evansville is hoping to find answers after she says she found herself in the middle of a police chase on Monday.

Ashley Oneal says she was on her way to get pizza and was passing through the intersection of Grand and Sweetser Avenue in Evansville when she says a suspect involved in a pursuit crashed into her head-on. Her car was totaled.

“Our eyes made contact, like I could see him and he looked at me because his headlights were looking straight into my car. He had a ski mask on,” Oneal says.

Oneal says it looked like the suspect was driving a dark Kia Sorento. According to the police report, the suspect did not come to a complete stop and made a wide turn, causing him to crash into Oneal’s left bumper.

“I had no time to maneuver. I just had to brace myself for impact,” Oneal says.

Oneal says she waited an hour for police to come, and the camera on her house caught a glimpse of the action.

“You can see me leave and then a minute later, you see the suspect’s car fly by and you see police fly by right behind him with the lights on,” Oneal says.

The police report says the suspect in this chase got away from them that day. Eyewitness News reached out to EPD about why the officer did not stop to check out the accident. EPD sent us the following statement “The incident is being reviewed by the chain of command. The officer was trying to make a traffic stop on a vehicle and did not report this as a pursuit. Rather he was pursuing or not is being reviewed by the Chain of command. They are also looking into why he didn’t stop & check on the accident. There is an incident review meeting with the Chain of Command next week to discuss this incident.”

In a completely different case, police arrested a man for leading them on a chase last week. Investigators say Damion Garrett sped off from a traffic stop with Indiana State Police in pursuit through parts of Evansville. State Police called off the pursuit for safety reasons. Garrett was taken into custody Tuesday after charges were filed and a warrant issued for his arrest.