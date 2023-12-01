HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In 2013, with no children and a little extra time on her hands, Marci Moore began coordinating Red Cross Blood Drives at her Catholic parish. She had no idea two years later, at 30 weeks pregnant, her life would depend on those same events.

“Not only did the blood donated save my life. It possibly saved my son’s life as well,” says Moore. “Almost 3 years to the day of our first blood drive, I organized at our church, I started having severe abdominal pain and went to the hospital.”

She says it took several days and tests to determine she had internal bleeding.

“They did an exploratory surgery, while I was still pregnant. After that surgery, they determined that they needed to do another surgery. My blood pressure had spiked and airways were closing,” says the mother. “They went back in, and did an emergency C-section, and took my son at 30 and a half weeks.”

Emmett was born nine and half weeks early. In neonatal care, it was discovered that he had an abnormal heart rate and needed a blood transfusion.

“He was having these bradycardia episodes. The heart rate would drop. I think there’s some apnea, and other things that can go along with it.. [The blood transfusion] resolved that very quickly,” says Moore.

The five-week-old went home a week later and is now 8 years old. “A star on the soccer field, and basketball, and everything else. Bright and doing well in school and things too,” says the proud mother.

Moore is encouraging others to learn the importance of blood donations. “We’re very very thankful to all those that have donated blood through the years. We never knew we would be recipients, [but] always knew that was a very important thing to do. I was a little squeamish around blood. So, it took me a little while to get to that point. Now, I can tell you it’s really a pretty simple process,” says Moore.

