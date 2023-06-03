HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Grandview, Indiana woman was arrested early Saturday morning for drunk driving, but her actions after led to more charges.

According to an affidavit, officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the scene of an automobile accident at about 3:30 a.m. Officials say a witness observed a car traveling on U.S. 41 at a high rate of speed, go off the road, through a ditch, airborne, colliding with a guardrail and land in the wood line.

The affidavit states when officers and AMR arrived, they found Brooklyn Carlton, 24, as the sole occupant. Carlton stated she was fine and did not need medical attention. Officials say officers recognized signs Carlton was drunk by slurring her words, eyes were red and struggled to stay on topic. She also had an odor of alcohol from her breath.

Carlton stated she had two “Smirnoff Smashes”, and her last drink was at 9:30 p.m. A Smirnoff Smash is commonly sold in 23.5 oz cans with 8% alcohol by volume.

The affidavit also states after failing several Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Carlton refused a portable breath test and was reportedly very uncooperative and yelling loudly. After being warned, Carlton continued to yell and was placed into custody, but was continuously pulling away from officers and refusing to be placed into a transport vehicle.

Officials said officers took Carlton to Deaconess Midtown Hospital but was still being uncooperative and would not listen. When attempting to get Carlton out of the vehicle, she reportedly kicked an officer in the leg and was screaming in the emergency room lobby. Officials also say after refusing medical treatment and being hostile towards medical staff, Carlton still kicked officers in the leg multiple times being transported back to the transport wagon and stated, “I will f*** knock your teeth out.”

Carlton was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and had to be placed in a restraint chair due to nonstop kicking and assaulting of officers. Only after calming down did Carlton agree to a breathalyzer test and blew a .101.

Carlton is being charged with: