KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — One person walked away with minor injuries after a train hit an RV in Knox County on Saturday.

Deputies said a woman from Naples, Florida was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in her RV at the McGregor’s Landing Campsite.

Deputies said a CSX train hit the RV before she was able to cross.

According to a news release, the woman heard the train’s horn but did not see the train before it hit the RV.

Deputies said she only had minor injuries but was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

No train employees were hurt.

The crash is under investigation.