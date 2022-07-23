KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — One person walked away with minor injuries after a train hit an RV in Knox County on Saturday.
Deputies said a woman from Naples, Florida was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in her RV at the McGregor’s Landing Campsite.
Deputies said a CSX train hit the RV before she was able to cross.
According to a news release, the woman heard the train’s horn but did not see the train before it hit the RV.
Deputies said she only had minor injuries but was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
No train employees were hurt.
The crash is under investigation.