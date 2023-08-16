HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Tri-State Women’s Network will be holding their inaugural event for women working in manufacturing on August 16 to focus on professional development. To accommodate different schedules, there will be two identical sessions. The first, from 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 am and the second session from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event will be held at Henderson Community College’s Preston Arts Center. The focus of the event is improving communication and leadership skills, which were areas of high need on a survey after an women’s retreat held in April. Linda White, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Deaconess Henderson Hospital will be the keynote speaker. Linda will share insights to improve leadership, communication, and navigating tough conversations. Following the keynote, each table will work on how they would address sample ‘problem’ communication scenarios and share their solutions with the larger group.

The group is also committed to community engagement and has invited six local non-profit organizations to showcase their services. The organizations will be Granted, Father Bradley’s, Marsha’s Place, Riverview School, Chole Randolph and the WARM Center.

Women working in manufacturing or interested in manufacturing careers are invited to attend, and there is no cost to attend the event.