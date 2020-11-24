Wood Memorial schools moving to virtual format

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – All students in Wood Memorial Junior and Senior High schools will go to a virtual format after Thanksgiving Break, the school announced on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The school’s goal would be to continue the hybrid schedule on Dec. 7, if possible. The school will remain open during school hours for any student that needs to access the internet or to receive help from their teachers.

Several schools in the Gibson area went to virtual learning or hybrid models in September.

The cafeteria will have lunch available for any students, officials said.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)