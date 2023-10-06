HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Work on an Evansville street that has been plagued with issues, is finally moving forward.

Officials say that Bob Jones Way has had a history of structural problems, largely due to the fact that when crews built the road back in 2015, they placed rock underneath the brick pavers instead of concrete. As time has gone by the bricks have been pushed down by thousands of vehicles driving on them, causing a number of issues.

Crews have begun to repair the street between fifth and sixth street back in 2022, and now the project will move continue down to fourth street, with Evansville’s Board of Public Works giving city engineers the green light to begin advertising for bids.