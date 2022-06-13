FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Labor Cabinet wants to remind you to be prepared for the heat!

“Employers are responsible for providing safe workplaces free of known hazards, and that includes extreme heat conditions,” Kentucky Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said. “Asking workers to perform physically exhausting work in dangerously hot conditions without providing breaks, water and shade can result in serious illness and even death.”

Employers are urged to make a heat illness prevention plan to keep their workers safe.

Some suggestions for such plans include monitoring workers and learning how to recognize and treat various heat illnesses. Officials said that heat illnesses can affect anyone regardless of their age or physical condition.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends that employees working outside or in hot conditions regularly rest. drink water and sit in the shade when possible. They teamed up with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health(NIOSH) to create a free app. This app provides real-time heat index’s and hourly weather forecasts as well as safety guides and health recommendations.

The OSHA NIOSH Heat Safety Tool can be found on Google Play and in Apple’s App Store.

Additionally, the Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Program- KYSAFE,”provides free, confidential heat exposure assessments by request, and offers a Heat Stress Awareness training module on its website.”

The cabinet is offering a class in Frankfort on June 21-24 on heat stress as well.

You can find more information here.