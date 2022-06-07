LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Workit Health has now made it even easier for Kentuckians to access help for addiction problems.

Reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that more than 2,000 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020.

Officials said they are now offering telemedicine for a variety of conditions including substance abuse and mental health issue. Effective immediately, licensed clinicians and counselors are available for appointments through the mobile app. They also take most major insurance companies.

Providers said, “it prioritizes a medicine-first approach to addiction treatment that is proven to alleviate withdrawal symptoms and ultimately reduce the risk of relapse.”

