HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A piece of World War II history is flying into Evansville this weekend. It honors those who fought on D-Day.

The commemorative Air Force’s authentic C-47 “That’s All Brother” is at the Evansville wartime museum this weekend.

It’s an event that brings together the city’s history of contributing to the war effort for its citizens. The C-47 in town is the same aircraft that served as the lead plane for 821 paratroop airplanes.

The Commemorative Air Force says it has brought its aircraft to town to help remember those who fought on June 6, 1944.

The aircraft had been renovated between 2015 and 2019 and cost $3.7 million, collected from donations and grants. The central Texas wing of the Commemorative Air Force is offering both plane tours and plane rides to members of the community on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.





