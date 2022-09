VANDERBURGH, Co. (WEHT)– Evansville Dispatch has confirmed an early morning wreck on Petersburg Road and Highway 41, closing down one lane of Highway 41.

Dispatch says crews were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Right now it appears multiple cars are involved in the wreck.

If you use Petersburg Road and Highway 41 for your morning commute, you are asked to find another route.