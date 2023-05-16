HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A World War I (WWI) era civilian owned airplane had to make an emergency landing at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, KY on May 15 at 5:29 p.m.

The controlled crash was conducted after the plane’s engine lost power at 1,500 feet.

According to a press release, both pilots walked away from the downed plane. No injuries were reported, but officials say one pilot checked in to an area hospital for evaluation.

Officials also said the plane was enroute to Bowling Green after it had refueled at the Anton Airport in Hopkins County when its engine suddenly lost power.

The historical plane suffered heavy damage while landing in the open field at the training site. The plane was recently on display at an airshow in Indiana.

Firefighters from WHFRTC were the first to respond to the scene.

The 1913 WWI plane is one of only six remaining in the world and the only one that is certified for coast-to-coast flights.