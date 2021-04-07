WWII nurse celebrates 100th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – World War II veteran, Mildred Bruner, credits a happy marriage when asked about the secret to a long, happy life.

She graduated from Deaconess Hospital in 1942 and fell in love in 1943.

“I was so happy to say I was married, when I got asked out on a date,” said Bruner.

Bruner went to North Carolina for basic training and was sent to Biloxi, Mississippi where she spent her time in service at the base hospital. She’s also spent time traveling the world with her husband.

“Because I wanted to see a part of the world while I could see it so and my husband was gracious enough to take me and we enjoyed he enjoyed his trips I loved Hawaii, that was a very pleasurable trip. And I liked Europe too. And I liked Africa. So I just thought I was just lucky to have all the breaks,” she said.

Her positive outlook on life was certainly present early on.

“Well, I think I have a wonderful family. And I have wonderful daughter-in-laws and grandchildren. And one sweet adopted baby. I think he’s now going on three,” said Bruner.

“The downside is she’s got a remarkable memory, she never forgets anything. She picks everything up and usually remembers everything on me,” said her son Philip Bruner.

We also talked to Diane Shaw from Honor Flights Southern Indiana- which takes war veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments which honor them.

“I know that her husband, her sons, her grandsons, have our have all served. So yeah, big long family of serving this great country. So we owe them all, you know, a big gratitude. Yeah, you know, 100 years. Or, you know, that’s, that’s something to celebrate this time to celebrate her, you know, and thank her for her great service to this country,” said Shaw.

Mildred’s family is planning a driver through party for her on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at First Christian Church in Evansville.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)