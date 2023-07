HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A water tower in Daviess County is getting a makeover.

A contractor is sandblasting and repainting the water tower in Yelvington.

The 300,000-gallon tank is one of seven for the “East Daviess County Water Association,” which serves about 2,000 customers.

Officials say it’s been about 18 years since the tower was painted. Once finished, the tower will be white with the water association’s logo on the side.