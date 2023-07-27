HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of The Marilyn and William Young Foundation in 1998. As part of its celebration, the Young Foundation will award 25 local service non-profits an unrestricted grant of $2,500.

The board of the Young Foundation asked awardees to match the gift dollar for dollar to multiply its impact. The matches can come in the form of donor solicitation, a new fundraiser, or another inspired idea. “Our board has been searching for opportunities to grant more unrestricted gifts to our nonprofits and this milestone presented an occasion to do so, said Carol Bothwell, Board Chair. “We appreciate the creative ideas each agency used to double this gift.

Awardees accepting the foundation’s grant will participate in the Anniversary Celebration Luncheon, which will be held on July 27 in the Young Auditorium at the Kentucky Wesleyan College Wells Center. The Foundation’s Trustees have been awarding grants since 1999, with total giving estimated at nearly $13,000,000.

“These 25 years of community service are worth celebrating and we will pause to reflect and commemorate this accomplishment. But we continue to anticipate the future and what the Young Foundation can achieve with its assets and internal capacity. We are currently in the process of planning the next 5 years of projects which will assist and enhance our community,” said Sara Hemingway, Executive Director of the Young Foundation.

The Marilyn and William Young Foundation is a capacity-building resource that opens minds, supports the development of new skills, and links efforts to ensure economic opportunity, well-being, and prosperity for Greater Owensboro citizens. More information about their work can be found at www.mwyoungfoundation.org.