EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Soon bringing their talent to the Victory Theatre stage, the young musicians of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will perform their Fall Concert later this month.

Under the direction of Lee Veazey, the Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will begin the concert with selections from Mahler, Lully, Bach, and Respighi.

Conductor Chung-Ming Chen will lead the second half of concert featuring Gabriel Faure’s Pavane pour orchestra, Strauss’ Emperor Waltzes, and Bela Bartok’s Rumanian Folk Dances. The concert will conclude with Georges Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 1.

Concert organizers say the student musicians range from 6th – 12th grade.

The performance will be held on Friday, November 18 at 7:00 pm. General admission is $10, and tickets may be purchased by calling the Evansville Philharmonic Box Office at (812) 425-5050, Ext 300 or ordering online at evansvillephilharmonic.org.