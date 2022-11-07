(WEHT)- The Indiana primary was May 3rd but the race in House District 76 didn’t really start in earnest until the Summer.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, Indiana suddenly become the center of the nationwide debate over abortion as it became the first state in the nation to pass new legislation largely restricting abortion access in most cases.

Indeed, that debate is perhaps why the law’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) is facing a potentially tricky re-election campaign.

Democrat Katherine Rybak criticized the legislation, saying it means Hoosier women have lost the ability to “decide when and if they will have children,” adding that the law means the State of Indiana, not women themselves, have the final say on a personal issue.

While McNamara says she couldn’t fully comment on the legislation due to legal matters, that hasn’t stopped a new challenge- an independent campaign from conservative Cheryl Batteiger-Smith who called it a “pro-abortion bill.”

Batteiger-Smith, who filed to run after the primary, says she received divine inspiration to run, saying “God hit my heart,” to give southern Indiana a more vocal anti-abortion voice in Indianapolis.

Indeed, Batteiger-Smith received the highest grade possible, an ‘A+,’ from a survey conducted by Right to Life Southwest Indiana, compared to an ‘A’ for McNamara. Still, the Right to Life Political Action Committee endorsed McNamara- just as it did in 2020.

Rybak, who received an ‘F’ from the survey, says personal religious beliefs should not be the basis for far-reaching policy involving such a personal decision. Rybak says some religions even accept abortion, calling the decision-making in Indianapolis “unamerican.”

Still, abortion is far from the only concern as Hoosier voters return to the polls. While McNamara says she’s proud of her track record representing the district overlooking Evansville’s Westside and much of Posey County for over a decade, she does say energy costs in the district are perhaps a bit higher than in other areas.

Indeed, this election comes after Centerpoint Energy told consumers to expect higher rates this Winter than last year, when protests about the utility company popped up in Evansville.

Batteiger-Smith says she spoke to a voter who says southwest Indiana has the highest rates of anywhere she’s lived- including Florida and Indianapolis. Batteiger-Smith says part of the problem could be that the area is largely dominated by one energy provider- Centerpoint. While Henderson receives municipal power and other parts of the Tri-State receive Duke Energy, Batteiger-Smith says she’s not sure why there’s not more competition in Evansville or Posey County.

Still, McNamara says there’s more to energy costs than meets the eye. After all, state legislators don’t get to decide rate hikes- the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission does. With that in mind, McNamara says legislators can only do so much, and it’s not as easy as “just telling Centerpoint ‘lower your rates.’ So you can’t just do that overnight.”