After Biden’s win, what could be next for Donald Trump?

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Ga. on Sunday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With a winner now declared in the presidential race and Joe Biden preparing to take over the White House, we’re left wondering what might be next for Donald Trump?

One thing we can all be sure of: He’s not going to quietly go into seclusion like some previous presidents.

Here are three theories about what’s next for Trump:

Fight the results

This initiative is well underway, and Trump’s supporters across the nation are rallying behind his battle cry of “illegitimate” voting.

Trump’s campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president’s chances, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits there on Thursday.

Trump’s legal challenges face long odds. He would have to win multiple suits in multiple states in order to stop vote counts since more than one state was undeclared.

Run for president again

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday he believes Trump would try to run again for the nation’s highest office.

“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024,” Mulvaney stated, according to The Irish Times.

There’s been much talk about this among political pundits over the last 48 hours.

Mulvaney described Trump as a “very high-energy 74-year-old.”

If Trump were to go this route and win, it wouldn’t be the first time someone became president on two different occasions. After losing a close race in 1888, Grover Cleveland decided to run again four years later. It made him the only president to serve non-consecutive terms in office.

Launch media expire

For years, we’ve been hearing that Trump was looking at launching “Trump TV” if he didn’t land in the White House. He’s certainly in a position now to do just that if he wished.

As the election showed, Trump has millions of passionate supporters who would likely follow him across television, radio and the web. Comments against the “fake news media” have certainly laid the groundwork for him to launch a media effort he can describe as “real.”

Trump brings viewers everywhere he goes — as recent debates and interviews have shown in the ratings.

The Week magazine recently wrote about the possibility:

Trump has identified a segment of the market that finds his style entertaining, engaging, even inspiring. He has worked to deliver what they want for four years.

Certainly, the support he’s rallied from voters is more than enough people to support a television show or even network.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.