INDIANA (WEHT) – The deadline to file municipal elections in Indiana has passed.

Here are the filings for the counties of Warrick, Vanderburgh, Posey and Gibson.

Vanderburgh

Evansville Mayor Cheryl Musgrave – Republican Caine Alexander Helmer – Republican Natalie Rascher – Republican Stephanie Terry – Democrat Brian Alexander – Democrat

Town Council At-Large Courtney Johnson – Democrat Ron Beane – Republican Jonathan Weaver – Republican – Incumbent Mary Allen – Democrat Paul Green – Democrat By ward Ben Trockman – Democrat – 1st ward – Incumbent Missy Mosby – Democrat – 2nd ward – Incumbent Maytes Rivera – Republican – 2nd ward Zak Heronemus – Democrat – 3rd ward – Incumbent Jim Brinkmeyer – Democrat – 6th ward – Incumbent



Posey

Mt. Vernon mayor Steve Loehr – Republican Timothy Dunston – Democrat

Mount Vernon City Council David Dodd – Republican – District 1 Dana Baldwin – Republican – District 2 Andy Hoehn – Republican – District 3 Jillian Weihrauch-Brothers – Republican – At-Large

Mt. Vernon Clerk/Treasurer Cristi Sitzman – Democrat

Poseyville Town Council Justin Rutledge – Republican – At-Large Ron Fallowfield – Democrat – At-Large

Poseyville Clerk/Treasurer Christy Foster – Republican



Gibson

Princeton Mayor Greg Wright – Republican – Incumbent

Oakland City mayor James R. Deffendall – Republican

Oakland City Council Michael McGregor – Republican – District 2 Brady Egdorf – Republican – District 1 Bruce McIntosh – Republican – At-Large Charles R. Cochren – Democrat – At-Large Robert “Bob” Wilson – Republican – District 3 Shannon Conder – Democrat – District 3 Megan A. Tapley – Republican – District 3 Kaye Gowin – Republican – District 4 Rebecca S. Frederick – Republican – District 2 Phil Sloan – Republican – District 3 Bethany Brewer – Republican – District 4

Oakland City Clark/Treasurer Sally M. Duncan – Republican Jeanette Houchins – Repulican

Princeton City Council Jan E. Ballard – Democrat – District 1 Jim Maglis – Democrat – District 3 William “Bill” Tuley – Republican – District 2 Dan L. Beard – Democrat – District 2 James Wilkerson – Republican – District 2 Neil A. Moody – Republican -District 4 Dennis Gray – Republican – District 3 Mark William Tuley – Republican – District 1 Kristofer Brandon Wilhite – Republican – District 3

Princeton Clerk/Treasurer David M. Kennard – Republican – Princeton City Clerk/Treasurer

Hazelton Marion “Mimi” Thompson – Democrat – Hazelton Clerk/Treasurer Logan D. Jones – Libertarian – Hazelton Clerk/Treasurer Stacy L. Ellis – Democrat – Hazelton Town Council At Large

Francisco Jonnie Kay Watkins – Democrat – Francisco Clerk/Treasure

Francisco Town Council Harold Everett – Democrat – At-Large Steve Krieg – Republican – At-Large Terry Wallace – Republican – At-Large Cari L. Mabrey – Republican – At-Large

Owensville Vanessa Riggs – Republican – Owensville Clerk/Treasurer Debbie Ross – republican – Owensville City Council District 1

Fort Branch Robert A. Reinhart – Democrat – Town Council District 2



Warrick