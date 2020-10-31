Almost half of eligible voters have already voted in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) Nearly half of eligible voters in Daviess County have either voted early in-person or received a mail-in ballot. Election officials tell Eyewitness News nearly 90% of mail-in ballots have been returned as well.

More than 24,000 people have already voted in-person for early voting.

The Daviess County Clerk’s Office also reports they have checked in 12,023 mail-in ballots, out of 13,547 that were mailed out. Approximately 48% of eligible voters have either voted in-person or by mail.

Early voting in Daviess County ends Monday at 4 p.m. at both the courthouse and Towne Square locations.

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)

