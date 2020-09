HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The challenger to one of the most powerful men in Washington was in the Tri-State Monday. Democrat Amy McGrath is seeking to win Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Eyewitness News Shelley Kirk interviewed the former Marine fighter pilot on Eyewitness News First at Four.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)