HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Wednesday, Republican Nick Dossett has filed to run for Superior Court 2 Judge in Warrick County.

Dossett is currently the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court staff attorney. Current Warrick Superior Court Judge Amy Steinkamp Miskimen is currently on a medical leave of absence, and Senior Judge Robert Aylsworth will fill in until further notice.

Dossett is one of several Republicans who filed to run for offices in Warrick County on Wednesday. Other candidates include: