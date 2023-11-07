The incumbent Democrat defended his office against Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Beshear came away with 53% of the vote, leading by over 67,000 votes to Cameron’s 47%.

Despite a Republican sweep of other statewide offices, Beshear managed to cash in on his reputation as one of the most popular governors in the country, and keep the top job in Democratic control.

In his victory speech on November 7, he talked about the accomplishments of his past term and his hopes for his next term.