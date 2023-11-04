HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Governor Andy Beshear’s reelection campaign continued the Go Vote Tour on Saturday with stops in Dawson Springs, Henderson, and Owensboro.

Beshear spoke with voters at his Henderson campaign office, highlighting his record including legalizing medical marijuana and sports betting.

He also talked about the billions of dollars in new economic investment in Kentucky during his time in office.

“It is great to be in Henderson. The economy of this area is booming. We have got to keep this going,” said Beshear. “And people can always expect from me that I am always going to be that person running for something and not against someone. Let’s choose positivity over negativity.”

Beshear is running against republican Daniel Cameron.

Election day is Tuesday, November 7th.