HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Former Managing Partner of Barnes & Thornburg, Bob Grand, has pledged his endorsement for Suzanne Crouch for Governor.

“Suzanne is a proven leader and relates to all Hoosiers. Her personal story is one of service to others. Her Conservative values resonate with Hoosiers. I am proud to work with her and endorse her candidacy,” said Grand.

Officials say managing partner of Barnes & Thornburg, Grand led the firm’s strategic development and execution of firmwide internal and external goals. A news release says he focuses his practice on government relations and finance.

To learn more about Crouch, click here.