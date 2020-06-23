Judge grants petition from Booker Campaign to extend voting hours in Louisville

UPDATE 5:50 p.m. : A judge granted the injunction, allowing the Expo Center to remain open until 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Original story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Attorneys for State Rep. Charles Booker’s U.S. Senate campaign filed a petition Tuesday night requesting an injunction from Jefferson Circuit Court to extend voting hours until 8 p.m/CST 9 p.m./EST at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The legal petition was prompted by reports of extensive traffic delays around the Expo Center, which is serving as the sole polling location for all voters in Jefferson County.

“For hours, we’ve been hearing reports that people are stuck in hour-long lines to park their car before they can vote,” said Colin Lauderdale, Rep. Booker’s campaign manager. “We’re fully committed to ensuring that each one of those people can vote, which is why we’re filing an emergency petition to extend voting hours. We need to keep the only polling location in Louisville open, because every single voice deserves to be heard and everyone who wants to should be able to cast their ballot.”

