PICTURED (from L to R): Minority Caucus Chair Reginald Thomas, Bruce Pritchett, Former Minority Leader Dorsey Ridley, Jacqulyn Pritchett, Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Bruce Pritchett of Henderson County filed papers this week with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office declaring his candidacy for Kentucky State Senate District 4.

Pritchett says he wants to lead the area to develop and train its workforce for future economic development. District 4 includes Caldwell, Crittenden, Henderson, Livingston Union and Webster counties.

Pritchett recently retired as Director of Agriculture for Brenntag Midouth.