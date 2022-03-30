HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Bruce Pritchett officially kicked off his campaign in Henderson early Tuesday evening. The democratic candidate is running to represent District 4 in the Kentucky State Senate.

“I can’t thank each of you who came out to our campaign kickoff event tonight in Henderson County enough,” said Pritchett on social media. “It was great to see so many old friends, and to make some new ones. Our campaign to bring real opportunity and prosperity to our region is officially underway!”

Images from the event found below show Pritchett and his supporters the night of the campaign kickoff.

Several of Pritchett’s priorities include Agriculture Innovation, Affordability and Accessible Health Care, Universal Pre-K and Strong Public Schools.