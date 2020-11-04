Bucshon wins; will keep congressional seat for another two years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon won Tuesday’s election by a large margin to keep his seat another two years.
Bucshon commented, “It’s an honor and privilege, and I’m grateful to the voters of the 8th Congressional District, and looking forward to working on their behalf.”
Republicans were happy and confident Tuesday night, and the mood was optimistic inside the Evansville Country Club, where the GOP gathered to watch the results.
