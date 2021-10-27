Business owner announces candidacy for Daviess County Commissioner

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Local business owner Michael King announced his candidacy for Daviess County Commissioner.

Michael King is the president of Norman King Electric and the owner of Crown Investment Group. He will be running for the central district seat on the commission.

“I am running for County Commissioner because I want to serve my community and give back,” said King in a statement, “But at the same time, I would like to be able to promote growth within our county.”

Charlie Castlen currently represents the central district on the commission.