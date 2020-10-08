Buttigieg describes Vice-Presidential debate as a “really special opportunity”

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Vice Presidential debates typically don’t garner the same attention as those between candidates at the top of the ticket.

But, this has been anything but a typical election cycle.

Add to that, the historic nature of Harris’ run, and suddenly, voters are paying more attention to the Vice-Presidential side of things.

That’s a sentiment echoed by former South Bend, Indiana Mayor, Pete Buttigieg, who worked with Senator Harris in prepping for Wednesday night’s debate.

Buttigieg said, “I think this is a really special opportunity, as you know, the only Vice-Presidential debate that we’ll have. And, so, it creates a chance to see side-by-side, these two very different views of where the country ought to go.”

President Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to face off again in their second debate on October 15.

